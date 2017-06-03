Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Flaunt Their Romance in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner looks like she has definitely moved on from ex-boyfriend Tyga, as new photos of her getting cozy with rapper Travis Scott have surfaced.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokKylie Jenner is reportedly dating rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner, 19, and Scott, 25, were seen hugging and kissing on Wednesday. According to E! News, the Kylie Cosmetics founder swung by Scott's house in order to bid him farewell before he left for a trip. A source told the publication that Scott gave Jenner a large painting as a gift, which was followed by a very public display of affection.

Apart from all the hugging and kissing, Scott even put his hands on Jenner's backside at one point during their goodbye. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner "looked very much in love" with her new man.

Jenner was first spotted hanging out with Scott in April after she and Tyga finally called it quits. She had been in an on-again off-again romance with the "Rack City" rapper for a long time, having been linked together for the first time in 2014. The pair initially claimed that they were only friends, but it became increasingly apparent to their followers that there was something more between them as they both appeared on each other's social media pages.

It remains to be seen whether Jenner is serious about her relationship with Scott, since a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Tyga could still "work things out again." Another one told E! News that Jenner and Scott "are together for now," though a different source claims that their relationship is "real."

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and revealed her thoughts on her half-sister's split from Tyga. Kardashian told Cohen that their breakup "was so easy" and that "there has not been any drama with her."

Jenner's upcoming reality show, "Life of Kylie," is set to debut on July 6.