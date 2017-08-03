Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Did Not Go to Prom in New 'Life of Kylie' Sneak Peek

It may seem like Kylie Jenner has it all, but she also missed out on a lot of things others usually take for granted.

In a new sneak peek for the upcoming premiere of "Life of Kylie," the 19-year-old is seen trying on formal dresses. At the time, she was about to surprise a teen fan named Albert at his high school prom and she was looking for the perfect outfit to fit the occasion.

While Jenner continued to choose dresses, her assistant Victoria took a trip down memory lane and tried to look up her old prom photos. Things got a bit emotional for Jenner when she revealed that she never experienced going to prom.

"I was home schooled," the reality star shared (via E! News). "It was really sad actually. I had to un-follow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them but I just couldn't see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, 'Can't see it.' It really just made me sad."

"Life of Kylie" has yet to hit the small screen but it is already creating a lot of buzz online. In late July, Jenner was under fire for allegedly copying another artist's work and using it as promotional material for her new series.

Reports noted that a British artist named Sara Pope filed a lawsuit against the youngest Kardashian clan member for using her "Temptation Neon" work. The image Jenner used features bright pink, neon-lined lips complete with blood-like drips of paint — which bears a striking resemblance to Pope's original illustration.

Pope also pointed out Jenner's history of using other people's work, noting her Tupac Shakur/Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt issue and copying another makeup artist's work.

"Life of Kylie" premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on the E! Network.