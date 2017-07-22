Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors 2017: Will the Cavs Allow Irving to Be Traded?

REUTERS / AARON JOSEFCZYK Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving wants to be freed from his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Multiple sources claim that the 25-year-old point guard asked the Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to be traded last week.

The four-time All-Star player and 2014 All-Star Game MVP has been with the Cavs since 2011, after the team made him the 1st overall draft pick during that time. But according to reports, Irving now wants to play in a team where he can be the central player and step outside the shadows of his teammate LeBron James.

Irving is still bound to stay in the team until 2020.

In an interview with ESPN, Irving's agent Jeff Wechsler opted not to provide any confirmation about the 25-year-old point guard's request for a trade.

"Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team," Wechsler stated during the interview. "The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private."

But other reports claim that James is also contemplating on leaving the Cavs after the upcoming season to sign up for another team.

Meanwhile, James reportedly wants to let the Cavs' management decide about what to do with Irving's trade demands based on the claims of multiples sources who talked to ESPN.

The sources reportedly told the publication that James has no idea about Irving's thoughts about working with him. In previous interviews following the recent NBA Finals where they ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors, Irving was all praises for the team's 32-year-old star player.

"As a student of the game, it would be a disservice to myself if I didn't try to learn as much as possible while I'm playing with this guy," Irving said in a statement. "Every single day demanding more out of himself, demanding more out of us, the true testament of a consummate professional."

The Cavs and Irving are expected to reveal more details about the rumored trade deal soon.