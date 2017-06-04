Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott on Why Group Needed Hiatus to Create 'Heart Break' Album

It's been three years since Lady Antebellum has released an album, but the musicians say that taking a hiatus from the country music group was beneficial and enabled them to write new songs.

(Photo: REUTERS/Harrison McClary)Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015.

"You've got to kind of step away and get home and live some life to really be writing about it," said Hillary Scott, speaking about the album that she, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will soon be releasing during an interview with AZ Central published on May 26.



"When you live on the road, that's what's normal to us the majority of the time — that's our reality," she added. "But at the same time, the day-in day-out time at home with your family and friends, you sacrifice a lot of that. Giving ourselves time to be with our kids and our friends and our spouses, we gleaned a lot from those experiences and came back with a lot to say when we all got back in the room together. That's what I think everybody will be able to hear when they listen to this collection of songs.

"We had really been hitting the ground running for almost a decade. Charles and Cassie were expecting their little boy. Dave and his wife, Kelli, had had a son. I had my daughter," she said, describing a few of the reasons why the band decided to take a "creative rest" in 2015.

In an interview with E! News in August 2015,Scott explained: "We've just made so many albums in such a short period of time, and we're proud of them and what we've done in our career, and what we've said with them — but we've never given ourselves the gift of time," "So, that's what this next season is for us, spending time with our families, and really relishing in this successful year for us, and focusing on where we're headed next."

After a long season of performing and making music, Scott said stepping away from the group allowed the members to pen more songs for their upcoming album, Heart Break.

"We wrote more for this album than any album we ever had — 11 of the 13 songs, and we just knew that we wanted it to be our voice," she told AZ Central. "We wanted it to be our lives and our experiences, where we're at in life, as individuals, as a band."

Lady Antebellum will be releasing their seventh studio album Heart Break on June 9.