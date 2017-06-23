Lady Gaga and Christian Carino News: Couple Spotted Hiking in the Hamptons

Lady Gaga recently took a romantic stroll in the Hamptons with her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniLady Gaga is currently dating talent agent Christian Carino.

The "Born This Way" singer's relationship with her new beau appears to be going stronger. Lady Gaga and Carino were in Montauk this week, and they were spotted enjoying the first day of summer by hiking together. The pair sported casual outfits — both were sporting white baseball caps as the pop diva matched her denim shorts with a black top.

Rumors claim that Lady Gaga is renting a house in the area. An onlooker told Page Six that the duo also went to a spa for some rest and relaxation. "She's in great shape. Carino hit the gym. After[ward], the pair was seen cuddling on the resort's deck," the source shared.

Days after their Hamptons getaway, Lady Gaga joined Carino and his teenage daughter Bella during a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show that was held in Venice Beach, California. Carino is a CAA talent agent and a close friend of the iconic fashion designer. He has represented big names in the entertainment industry, including Jennifer Lopez, Simon Cowell, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. He previously dated Lauren Cohan of "The Walking Dead" fame.

Lady Gaga's relationship with Carino was first confirmed by PEOPLE in February. It has been just under a year since the "Million Reasons" songstress and her ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney, called off their engagement. Kinney proposed to the 31-year-old in 2015 after dating for four years.

Aside from her music gigs, Lady Gaga is keeping herself busy with acting projects. She has been filming for the "A Star Is Born" remake opposite Bradley Cooper over the recent months. She even shot some scenes at Coachella after her performance during the annual music festival.