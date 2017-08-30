Lady Gaga Documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Premiering on Netflix Soon

Facebook/LadyGaga A promotional image for the "Gaga: Five Foot Two" documentary.

On Sept. 22, the millions of Lady Gaga's fans will get to know her more when her documentary "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two" lands on the popular streaming service Netflix.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, who has worked on other critically acclaimed documentaries such as "Banksy Does New York" and "Me at the Zoo," the Netflix documentary about Lady Gaga will chronicle a year in the life of the singer.

The past year was quite eventful for her, according to Screen Rant, with her split from fiance Taylor Kinney, her epic Super Bowl performance, the announcement of her first film titled "A Star is Born" in which she stars alongside actor Bradley Cooper, and the release of her album "Joanne."

"It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today," Lisa Nishimura, the Vice President of Netflix Original Documentaries, said about the documentary, as reported by Variety.

She also commented on the director's work, saying: "Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga's intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist."

This is not the first documentary about the life and career of Lady Gaga, however. Back in 2011, "Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball" was released on HBO. It documented her concert performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured concert, pre-concert, and backstage footage.

"Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two" will also premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

It is produced by Heather Parry and Bobby Campbell, as well as Moukarbel. On the other hand, it is executive produced by Michael Rapino, Lisa Nishimura, Kim Ray, and Benjamin Cotner.

Teasers of the upcoming Netflix documentary have been posted on Lady Gaga's Instagram page.