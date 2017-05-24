Lady Gaga Red Hair News 2017: Singer-Actress Dons Reddish-Orange Hair for 'A Star Is Born'

The blonde music superstar Lady Gaga is now rocking red hair on the set of her upcoming film "A Star Is Born."

Reuters/Suzanne PlunkettMusic legend and critically acclaimed actress Lady Gaga in one of her look changes over the course of her career

The 31-year-old multi-awarded artist is known for being fashion forward as she fearlessly changes her looks whenever she wants to. But for the upcoming rom-com musical, the singer-actress was seen wearing a button-down blouse with ruffled sleeves and red-striped leather pants to match her striking reddish-orange locks based on the photos shared on social media.

This is the first time that the Grammy and Golden Globe award-winner donned a wavy, ginger hair, since she is known for her slicked-back blonde hairstyle.

Gaga, legally known as Stefani Germanotta, will portray the role of Ally, the unknown singer discovered by country music superstar Jackson Maine, who is on the verge of being out of the limelight. Jackson will be portrayed by actor Bradley Cooper, who also happens to be the director of the upcoming remake of the 1937 film.

According to the synopsis of the movie, Ally and Jackson will start a passionate love affair as the country music legend encourages her to join him in the spotlight. But while Ally's fame intensifies, Jackson finds himself delegated in the sidelines. This causes a problem for the couple as Jackson struggles with his fading fame.

The upcoming movie also stars Sam Elliot as Jackson and Ally's compassionate manager named Bobby, Andrew Dice Clay as Ally's father Lorenzo, Rafi Gavron as music producer named Rez, Michael Harney as the limo driver named Wolfe, Dave Chappelle as Noodles, and Rebecca Field in a still undisclosed role.

Beyonce was reportedly considered to be a part of the film, but the negotiation with the "Love on Top" singer failed because of her pregnancy.

Warner Bros. Pictures is slated to release the third remake of the classic musical film on Sept. 28, 2018.