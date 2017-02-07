Lady Gaga's 'Joanne' World Tour Tickets Are Selling Like Hotcakes

Lady Gaga is coming back strong in 2017 after dropping a mind-blowing performance during the Super Bowl 51 half time show. While the momentum is greatly felt, she stunned fans with another amazing announcement that got everyone rushing to get a piece of the action.

Facebook/ladygaga Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 51 Half Time performance was a big deal that it helped immensely in publicizing her world tour.

Almost immediately after her performance, Lady Gaga tweeted a teaser photo saying she'll be launching her "Joanne" World Tour this year. This instantly caught the attention of her many followers, and the news spread like wildfire. With her dropping the news of yet another explosive concert, many are clamoring to know about the dates and locations of her tour.

Lady Gaga official website

This widespread excitement, of course, didn't fall on deaf ears. Hours after she posted the teaser via Twitter, the details of her tour were posted on her official website. It listed her 2017 North American Tour, which shows she has a very hectic schedule from Aug. 1 to Dec. 14 this year.

Obviously, the hype is real and palpable. Tickets over at Viagogo are quickly selling out, with almost all locations listed for 2017 having a few tickets left. This only proves that Lady Gaga is definitely back in the game, and it promises to be a huge spectacle both for the singer and her little monsters.

For those who aren't near the places indicated in the list, all hope is probably not lost. This may just be one leg of her world tour since it was mentioned on the website that it was the North American segment, so there is a chance that there might be other dates by 2018. This is just speculation as of the moment, but fans can hope.

Her Super Bowl 51 Half Time Performance cemented her status as an icon, and that she can come back to the limelight if she wanted to. The show was definitely one for the books, and is a good springboard to launching her album tour. Mother Monster is back.