Lady Gaga's New Single 'The Cure' Dominates Charts Just Hours After Release

Lady Gaga is going full throttle this year as she headlines almost every single time, one event after another. With Coachella under her belt, she releases a new single titled "The Cure," and it was received with rave reactions, catapulting her further to the top.

(Photo: Facebook/Lady Gaga) Lady Gaga's Coachella performance is definitely one for the books, and she made it even more memorable after dropping a new single.

During the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the "Bad Romance" singer headlined the April 15 musical merriment, and she did not disappoint at all. Lady Gaga dished one hit after another, much to the delight of the event goers.

She was also unafraid to address the elephant in the room, singing the smash collaboration hit with Beyoncé, "Telephone." It can be recalled that Queen B had to bail out from performing in the two Saturdays, given the fact that she's already in her third trimester and is expecting twins, making her pregnancy extremely delicate, Billboard has learned.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of them all was when Lady Gaga dropped her new single "The Cure," a song that combines a chill danceable rhythm with meaningful lyrics. This song didn't need to rely on shock factor, and as a matter of fact she sounded tamer than usual, yet it didn't take away from its explosive effect.

The new song was met with highly positive reception so much that in mere hours it quickly rose to the top of worldwide iTunes charts, overthrowing Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." Considering an official music video hasn't even been released yet, that is a huge feat for any artist.

Lady Gaga new single 'The Cure' debuts at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart! pic.twitter.com/vnCt81Tqrs — Project Monsters (@projetomonsters) April 16, 2017

Lady Gaga's performance in Coachella marks an important milestone in music history as it has been a decade since a female headlined the illustrious event. Mother Monster definitely is on high gear and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The singer-actress indeed has a busy but fruitful year. Aside from her acclaimed performances, her "Joanne" World Tour has just been made even more hectic as she adds three more locations, specifically in Spain, England and Connecticut.

Lady Gaga returns once more on the Coachella stage on April 22.