'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Goes After Tycoon Rapist

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will be pitted against a rapist who uses his millions to cover up his crimes in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "The Newsroom," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will be tapped to investigate the rape of a news anchor (guest star Bonnie Somerville). She is accusing her boss, a rich tycoon, of raping her. As they start working the case, Benson and Barba (Raul Esparza) will discover that no one in the company wants to testify against the executive. They are all scared of what is going to happen to them if they do.

The promo shows that it is not the first time the man has been accused of assaulting women. For over 15 years, there have been four others who have named him as their rapist. Unfortunately, the tycoon's millions have prevented justice from being served. Barba and Benson are shown revealing their findings to their own boss, along with the pictures of women the suspect has victimized. They must find a way to breach the man's cover, but how? Benson is frustrated, but she will do her best to take him down.

Last episode, the SVU handled another rape case. The criminal, David (Chris Diamantopoulos), was a skilled hacker. He made sure the police would have a tough time sending him behind bars. He even hacked into the database of the New York police department to show off his skills. Viewers also watched Barba get close to a breakdown. He kept on remembering a previous case where he bribed a witness to testify. When this led to her death, he blamed himself for what happened.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 episode 16 airs Wednesday, April 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.