'Law & Order: SVU' Season 18 Episode 20 Spoilers: Benson and Barba Fight in Hate Crime Case

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Barba (Raul Esparza) will find themselves in the middle of the rising tension between two communities in the upcoming two-part season finale of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Facebook/lawandordersvuBenson and her team take on another sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

In the episode titled "American Dream," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the SVU will be tapped to investigate the death of a girl. Her Muslim family is craving for justice, but things take a turn for the worse when the witness to the hate crime is deported. Due to lack of evidence, Barba will be forced to drop the case, something that Benson will not agree with.

As the tension escalates, Barba and Benson will be caught in-between the two families. In the episode titled "Sanctuary," the synopsis reveals that public protests will take place, becoming more violent as the communities cry for justice. The SVU must find a way to solve the case and bring peace on both sides. At the same time, Barba and Benson must decide how to handle the misunderstanding between them.

On a different note, fans of Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will be excited to learn that a reunion may be happening between the ex-couple. Meloni hinted to Entertainment Tonight that he might be back in the series finale. The 56-year-old actor said he has always been open to the idea of returning to the show, even if he left the series after season 12. Meloni also thanked the fans for continuously rooting for his character even after his exit.

"It is lovely [to still see the fan support]. I always kind of felt it and knew it. I knew how important it was to people, how much it meant to people. 12 years with your partner in crime it is a long time," Meloni said.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.