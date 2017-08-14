'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 News: Brooke Shields Books Major Recurring Role in NBC Drama

(Photo: Facebook/lawandordersvu) Promotional image for NBC's "Law & Order: SVU."

A familiar face has joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ("Law & Order: SVU") for its upcoming 19th season.

Brooke Shields has been confirmed to appear in the procedural drama, according to reports. Further details about Shield's role are being kept under wraps, other than the fact that her character will shake up Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) world.

"I play a very different character from any I have ever played," said the two-time Golden Globe nominee in a statement. "I'm excited to stir the 'SVU' pot a bit."

Shields is the second new cast member for the show's next installment. Last week, it was announced that Philip Winchester is heading to the series to reprise his "Chicago Justice" character, Peter Stone.

It's worth noting that the 52-year-old actress has already been a part of the bigger "Law & Order" cinematic universe. Also, she appeared as a guest star on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" back in 2006 for the season 6 episode titled "Siren Call" as supermodel Kelly Sloane-Raines.

Her most recent TV credits include roles in Pop comedy "Nightcap," Fox thriller "Scream Queens" and ABC sitcom "The Middle." She will next be seen this fall in "Daisy Winters," an indie film starring "Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon and "The Good Fight's" Carrie Preston.

Aside from being an actress, Shields is best known as one of the most beautiful faces in the entertainment industry. She is widely considered as a beauty icon but in a recent interview, she said she does not want to be famous because of her appearance.

"I have been told that I am a beauty icon," Shields told Page Six at the 21st annual ACE Awards at Ciprani 42nd Street last Friday. "But if I did not have a degree and honors from Princeton I probably would question a little bit of it. But the fact that I have my degree, no one can challenge my knowledge."

The 19th season of "Law & Order SVU" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.