'LawBreakers' Gameplay News: Devs Promise Continued Support Despite Small Number of Players Upon Launch

Boss Key Productions via Steam Promotional gameplay image for "LawBreakers"

Despite having a relatively small number of players that were enticed to play "LawBreakers" when it was launched earlier this month, developers promised they will continue supporting the game.

The game was directed by Cliff Bleszinski, who is also famous for his works on triple-A franchise "Gears of Wars." And unlike those games, "LawBreakers" is more on the humble side.

"LawBreakers" is a first-person shooter game played mainly in a 5v5 format. However, the gameplay is not as simple as gunning down opponents. There is an object set for every match. Each team has to beat the other in accomplishing that. Also, one group has to play the "Law" while the other team make up the "Breakers."

In an interview, the game director was asked to comment on the low number of people playing the game which, according to Eurogamer, is just at "1,500 concurrents."

Bleszinski explained: "It's a marathon not a sprint. I'd rather be the underhyped game that slowly ramps up into something that people adore than something that comes out with way too much hype that there's a backlash for."

He added: "We're going to continue to raise awareness, continue to support the product."

The game director also compared the game's current situation with how "League of Legends" once started as a "WarCraft 3" mod before it emerged as one of today's most played multiplayer online battle arena video games.

Bleszinski also provided some insight on what players can watch out for as far as game contents are concerned. He revealed that they are currently testing a "fully playable" 10th character — the game launched with nine.

"I've played two maps that are 99 per cent ready to go, maybe new game types that I can't really talk about. I've seen skins and meshes for characters that are really cool that players won't see for a couple of months," he added.

Currently, there are four gameplay modes available in "LawBreakers," namely Overcharge, which is similar to a capture-the-flag format, Uplink, Turf War, and Blitzball.

"LawBreakers" is available on PC and PlayStation 4 for $29.99.