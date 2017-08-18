'Lawbreakers' Reviews: Hero Shooter Defies Gravity, Expectations

"Lawbreakers" might look like another hero shooter along the lines of "Overwatch" at first glance, but instead, reviewers found a game that has a radical take on player movement while still being easy to pick up for newcomers and experienced gamers alike.

"LawBreakers" official website "LawBreakers" is a PC first-person shooter platform developed by Boss Key Productions.

"Gears of War" fans will find "Lawbreakers" director Cliff Bleszinski back again, testing out ways to take novel gameplay concepts to their practical limits. The new hero shooter has a lot in common with similar games in the market, making it very accessible to new players or veterans.

Low gravity zones, flight and extreme mobility, however, provides a more free-form combat style that's almost a cross between shooters and flight combat games. Reviews have come out praising the game for its novel take on mobility and map design that promises exciting new combat situations for shooter fans that have seen it all, as noted by Gamespot.

Destructoid praised "Lawbreakers" for its old-school shooter take on the hero shooter genre that rewards quick reaction times rather than sticking to tried-and-tested team compositions. While the game could use a few more features, the base that the Boss Key Productions team has built will ensure that the title has a solid start they can build on.

Chris Carter noted how the game sets itself apart from others in its genre. The reviewer said that the game successfully managed to give of a different feel to it compared to other games. With this, he noted the game's frenetic pace compared to the more laid-back approach of the likes of "Battleborn" or "Monday Night Combat."

PC Gamer, meanwhile, gave "Lawbreakers" 84 out of 100 for an assertive launch as one of the most complex and competitive shooters out there today.

The highly mobile nature of its players makes "Lawbreakers" a game with a deep learning curve, as reviewer Evan Lahti said in his assessment. He notes that while the game may seem to be almost exclusively geared towards those with honed reflexes at first glance, "Lawbreakers" still accommodates all players looking for a high-paced shooter with a high skill ceiling.