'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' News: KKK Series Cancellation Leads Scientology Leaders to Label A&E Hypocritical

The Church of Scientology recently issued a letter addressed to A&E, calling the network hypocritical for pulling out a docuseries dedicated to the Ku Klux Klan.

TMZ obtained a copy of the three-page letter that was dated Dec. 27 and addressed to A&E chief executive officer Nancy Dubuc.

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir The entrance of the European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights of the Church of Scientology is pictured in Brussels, Belgium in March 11, 2016.

The letter started by recounting that A&E pulled out the "Generation KKK" docuseries after receiving reports that participants or interviewees received money for taking part in the canceled show.

The Church of Scientology argued that two participants, Leah Remini and Mike Rinder, of the show "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" got "substantial cash payments" for doing the docuseries

The letter - which was signed by Gary S. Soter, a lawyer and representative of Scientology - continued by saying that A&E's move was hypocritical.

Soter said: "It is hypocritical for A&E to proclaim its intent to 'expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms' in cancelling the KKK show and at the same time promote Leah Remini's program which promotes the hatred that A&E claims that it wants to stop."

The lawyer claims that the Church of Scientology has been experiencing outrage since "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" first aired on Nov. 29, 2016. Soter adds that since Remini's show's first episode, the Church of Scientology has gotten more than 100 hate messages including at least 50 death threats or messages that incite violence against their church.

According to the letter, the church's leader received another assault threat just after the fifth episode aired.

In the end of the letter, Soter wrote that the Church of Scientology "respectfully demands fair and equal treatment" and that Remini's show should be taken down for the same reasons the KKK docuseries was pulled for.

Since the letter was published, A&E told TMZ that there is a difference between the cases of the KKK docuseries and Remini's show. The TV network maintains that Remini is an executive producer of her show and not part of a "hate group."

The seventh episode and season finale of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" airs on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.

It has yet to be announced if "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" will be ordered for another season or not.