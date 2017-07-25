LeBron James NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs' Star Won't Waive His No-Trade Clause for Any Team

REUTERS/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Mar 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) advances the ball during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers is not in its best shape but LeBron James is not thinking about leaving the team anytime soon.

The past weeks have not been the best times for the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of its main playmakers, Kyrie Irving, is requesting to be traded this offseason shortly after telling the press that their team is in a "peculiar place."

On the other hand, James does not intend to waive his no-trade clause privilege for any team at this time, which means he plans to continue playing with Cleveland for the National Basketball Association's 2017-18 season, according to ESPN league sources.

ESPN's source added that James is determined to finish his contract with Cleveland. He will go back to the NBA free agency as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

This is good news for Cleveland Cavaliers fans, especially considering that there have been earlier rumors about James not being happy with the way franchise owner Dan Gilbert is running things during the offseason. Cleveland.com previously reported that the four-time MVP player is "frustrated and concerned" with how things are currently going for the team.

Right now, the team's leadership is undergoing major reorganization while some of the best available players in the free agency are getting signed by other teams. After some weeks, the Cavaliers have finally signed a new general manager, Koby Altman.

Despite all those mishaps, James is still reportedly focused on winning games until they snatch another championship victory. In the past three years, James and the Cavaliers have been in the NBA season finals and won last year's series.

However, if Irving is desperate in getting out, Cleveland must find a player of the same caliber, especially considering the point guard is one of the reliable playmakers in the team.

Twitter/@KingJames

So far it looks like Derrick Rose is seen to fill that possible void. Rose has reportedly signed a one-year agreement with the Cavaliers.

Before that, James stirred some excitement among Cleveland Cavaliers fans after he tweeted a line of rose emojis and said: "Let's Rock G!!" Fans were quick to assume that James was referring to a Cavaliers-Rose deal, which just recently became a reality.