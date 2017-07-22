'Left 4 Dead' Developers Reveal 'Blade Runner' VR Game

The "Blade Runner" franchise is making a comeback. Apart from the upcoming film "Blade Runner 2049," starring Ryan Gosling, a virtual reality (VR) game will soon come as an addition to the franchise.

Facebook/BladeRunnerMoviePH Ryan Gosling stars as the titular character of "Blade Runner 2049."

"Left 4 Dead' developers, Turtle Rock Studios, has confirmed that a VR game title "Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit" will debut on the Oculus Rift on Friday, July 21. The title will be related to the forthcoming Hollywood film.

In the upcoming game, players navigate from the cockpit of a spinner, which are aircrafts used to combat replicants. They are tasked to hunt down fugitive robots across urban environments and put an end to them, as revealed in the game's trailer. The neo-noir design of the film has been added to the game.

Like most VR titles, "Replicant Pursuit" is limited to simple movements, shooting, driving, and others. But the VR experience, of hopping inside the world of the film, is what will be fun for the gamers. The content will expand the universe of the franchise.

"Replicant Pursuit" will be followed by two other titles. According to Oculus, they are working alongside two different developers for the creation of additional "Blade Runner" games. Oculus has yet to announce the release dates of the remaining titles.

Through a blog post, Oculus has invited attendees of the 2017 San Diego Comic Convention to drop by their area to check the "Blade Runner" experience. The game will be made available to the public from July 20 to 23.

"Blade Runner 2049," the sequel to the 1984 classic directed by Ridley Scott, will premiere on Oct. 6. Denis Villeneuve directed the film. Aside from Gosling, the original title character will be back, who will be played by Harrison Ford.

The film will also feature Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Dave Bautista, and Robin Wright.

More updates should follow.