'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: New Screenshots and Artwork Show New Locations, New Zelda Design

Nintendo once again treats fans with a new look at "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" with screenshots and concept artwork from the highly anticipated game.

The images, which can be seen here, show the game's world as well as some of the characters and creatures to expect in the title, including the deer. There is also a bird's eye view of one of the locations that easily excited fans.

There was another screenshot (embedded above) from "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" showing Link in some sort of shrine. He was standing under a blue machine that will likely take him somewhere else.

More importantly, Nintendo shared an image of Zelda, showing her look. Fans seem to be happy about the titular character's design in this iteration.

Interestingly, she is wearing pants in this concept art instead of a dress. This appears to be a variation of her in "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as it has also been confirmed she dons a dress in the game.

Meanwhile, new information has been discovered about where the upcoming game sits in the "Legend of Zelda" timeline, thanks to some dedicated fans.

Fans believe that "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is a sequel to the 2002 title "Wind Waker," where a species of bird called Rito appeared.

These birds, which thrive in the Dragon Roost Island and serve as the messengers, appeared in the "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" trailer and were confirmed to be the Rito by Famitsu after the confusion, as many thought they were something else entirely.

The Rito have not appeared in any other iteration of the game, which led fans to believe that they only exist in the timeline with which "Wind Waker" belongs. It turns out that this could be the case. This is why this had fans thinking that "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" occurs just after the said installment.

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released with the Nintendo Switch on March 3.