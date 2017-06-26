'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Character News, Spoilers: Rip Hunter Won't Be a Villain Despite What Teasers Suggest

As the Legends broke time in the season 2 finale episode of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow," there is bound to be an intervention in season 3 that will help restore the balance.

This will come in the form of Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and the Time Bureau, who will try to fix the damage that the Legends have caused when they traveled back in time and interacted with their past selves.

In Entertainment Weekly's recent spoiler room, Marc Guggenheim, the executive producer of the popular Arrowverse shows on The CW, talked about what happens to Rip in the upcoming season of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow."

"In season 2, he was turned evil. This is not Evil Rip. We're not making Rip a bad guy or that kind of villain, rather this is Rip as... the Ronny Cox in 'Beverly Hills Cop' to our Eddie Murphy," he told the publication.

While he did confirm that the Legends will be facing off against their former captain again in season 3, Guggenheim clarified that it will be different this time.

The EP added, "He's the guy who's trying to do things the proper way, follow the rules, get things done with a certain level of efficiency, and here come our Legends of Tomorrow, who go about things a bit more unorthodox."

With that said, fans can be sure that Rip will not turn into a villain again. But with Rip teaming up with the Time Bureau to help protect time from any more anomalies, it will surely put his friendship with the Legends to the test.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law) from "Arrow" could make an appearance in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 as a Legend.

This stemmed from a TV Line interview with Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance in the Arrowverse, in which she teased that her character may have a love interest in the upcoming season.

"I don't know much, actually. A little bit of some talks about love interests for Sara and that it's gonna be crazier than it was, even crazier than it was last season," she said.

It can be recalled that in the earlier seasons of "Arrow," Nyssa was Sara's love interest. Will she become a Legend like Sara soon?

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 on The CW.