'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Poster Revealed

The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" only recently wrapped up the second season of the show, but it has already dropped the poster for season 3.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Rip to return to "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3

Actor Brandon Routh, who portrays Ray Palmer a.k.a. Atom in the DC-CW Multiverse, took to Twitter to share the first teaser for the third installment of "Legends of Tomorrow." Like the show's previous artworks, the same color scheme decorates the montage of heroes.

Sara Lance who is also known as the White Canary (Caity Lotz) appears front and center in the poster.

As revealed in the synopsis of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) will establish the Time Bureau, a league of heroes that will deal with last season's consequences to time. With this new band of superpowers, the Legends disband up until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) crosses paths with one of them during his vacation. It will be the White Canary who will try and get them to regroup.

To recap, the Legends faced a major setback after they defeated Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) and the Legion of Doom. As the heroes time-jumped to the past, they met their former selves, causing a rift in time. As a consequence, people, animals, and objects have been scattered in the wrong timelines.

Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was not mentioned in the synopsis of season 3, but she appears in the poster for the forthcoming season. Reports say she might only be with the Legends for a little while so she could return to her own timeline.

Fans should expect to see the aforementioned stars reprise their roles in the third season of the show. In addition, Nick Zano is expected to return as Nate Heywood, Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein, and Franz Drameh as Jefferson Jackson, two halves of the meta-human Firestorm.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns to The CW this fall.

More updates should arrive soon.