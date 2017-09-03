'Legends Of Tomorrow' Season 3 Release Date, Cast News: Courtney Ford Joins Cast as Villain's Daughter

Facebook/CWLegendsOfTomorrow A promotional image for DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" on The CW.

When DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 lands on The CW, viewers are going to see a familiar face in the form of "Dexter" alum Courtney Ford.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the actress has been cast in the series to play the role of Eleanor, Damien Darhk's (Neal McDonough) daughter. She is said to be "smart and cunning with a charming dose of otherworldly creepiness" and has the ability to easily manipulate other people, just like her father.

It is not known if the manipulation is just an inherited trait from her villainous parent or some kind of superpower that she has.

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con back in July, it was revealed that Damien Darhk will be one of the villains that the Legends will be facing in the upcoming season. It is still unclear as to how this will go about, considering the complications.

It can be recalled that the character died in "Arrow" season 4, but his past version was alive and well in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 because Eoboard Thawne, also known as Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher), ran back in time to bring him back. On the other hand, he was also returned to his original timeline by the end of the season.

While fans wait for the series to return this fall, The CW has recently released a new trailer for DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. It features a number of new places that the Legends will be visiting and new people whom they are going to encounter, including a glimpse of Tala Ashe's Zari Adrianna Tomaz.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, a.k.a. White Canary; Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, a.k.a The ATOM; Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory, a.k.a. Heat Wave; Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Commander Steel; Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein; and Franz Drameh as Jefferson Jackson.

The show's upcoming season will premiere on on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.