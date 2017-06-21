'Legion' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Lenny, Oliver to Team Up Against David; Professor X to Appear Soon?

Behind every remarkable protagonist is an equally memorable antagonist pushing him to his limits. And Aubrey Plaza's stellar performance as the enigmatic Lenny Busker in the Marvel-based FX original series, "Legion," may have just secured her a place in super villain history.

Facebook/legionfxPromotional image for the FX-Marvel collaboration series "Legion" featuring Aubrey Plaza as the enigmatic villain, Lenny Busker.

Although Lenny was introduced as a fellow patient to the conflicted David Haller (Dan Stevens) at the Clockworks Psychiatric Hospital, she was eventually revealed to be one of the forms used by the psychic parasite known as the Shadow King in order to torment David's mind and keep the powerful psychic mutant unaware of the truth behind his existence.

And now that the Shadow King has found a new host in the equally powerful mutant Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement), what new struggles will Lenny bring to David and the rest of Summerland in the series' second season?

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Plaza shared that while she has no idea what the upcoming season would be about, she was fairly aware of how the first season ended.

"I have a feeling that I'm going to get to have some play time with Jemaine Clement, and I'm really looking forward to that. I hope that happens because I just want to see those two characters interact," Plaza said.

But Oliver's turn as the potential new villain in David's life is not the only one that fans can look forward to when the series returns next year. It's no big secret that David is actually Charles Xavier's estranged son. With this, speculations about the powerful mutants possibly meeting in the second season have given rise to questions about whether or not Patrick Stewart will be on hand to play the part of X-Men's telepathic founder and leader.

During a conference call with several media outlets before the first season finale was aired, series creator Noah Hawley said that the subject of David's biological father would be something that they're "definitely going to approach," but that it's both a creative and a corporate conversation.

"And were we to want to have Professor X on the show, or even Patrick Stewart on the show, James McAvoy or one of those actors, is a conversation both with the actor and with the studio," Hawley said.

The 10-episode second season of "Legion" is expected to air in early 2018.