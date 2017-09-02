Lenovo Yoga 920 Specs, Price Review: New Foldable Laptop Is an Improved Version of Its Predecessor

Lenovo Featured in the image is the Lenovo Yoga 910

Lenovo's new hybrid laptop, the Yoga 920, is said to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing devices that are coming out this fall. With its slim, lightweight, and almost bezel-less body, will it really worth the purchase?

Launched this week at IFA 2017, which is the biggest tech event in Europe, the Yoga 920 is the computer company's newest foldable laptop. When compared to its predecessor, the Yoga 910, the two devices do not have huge differences in terms of how they look. The new one still features a similar watchband hinge design and an almost identical external chassis.

While it may look like an ordinary foldable laptop on the outside, it is said to tick all the right boxes in terms of functionality.

Its key features include a 13.3-inch 4K screen, impressive 15.5 hours of quoted battery life, i5 and i7 Eighth Gen Intel CPU options, 8 GB or 16 GB DDR4 RAM options, and 256 GB to 1 TB PCIe SSD options.

According to CNET, the Yoga 920 made some improvements on its predecessor by incorporating eighth-generation Kaby Lake processors, plus Cortana has been enhanced to capture voice recordings from even four meters away.

Lenovo's new foldable laptop also has a fingerprint reader just like the Yoga 910. However, they added another new feature, which is stylus support.

The device comes with not only a single USB 3.0 port, but two USB-C Thunderbolt inputs as well.

Users will have no problem carrying around the new laptop because it weighs only 1.37 kilograms and measures 13.95 millimeters thick, according to a report on Mashable. It will also come in different colors, such as platinum, copper, and bronze, as well as Star Wars special editions.

The Lenovo Yoga 920, which is reported to retail at $1,300, is expected to be released in October, along with the company's other new releases: the Yoga 720 at $650 and the Miix 520 at $1,000.