Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet News: Photos of 'Titanic' Stars in Swimwear Leak Online

Facebook/Titanic Shown in the photo is the iconic scene from "Titanic," which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were spotted in their swimwear while enjoying a holiday in France.

While it was already reported last month that DiCaprio and Winslet reunited for the gala of the latter's foundation event in Saint Tropez, photos showing the "Titanic" pair clad in their respective swimwear only emerged online recently. As seen in the said photos, Winslet was wearing a pair of fluorescent orange two-piece bikini covered in a sheer white beach dress, while DiCaprio donned a pair of low-hip swimming trunks.

According to reports, the sighting of the two at the poolside happened prior to the gala event of DiCaprio's environmental foundation.

To recall, it was reported last month that the event was sort of a reunion for the major "Titanic" cast as Billy Zane, who played the role of Cal Hockley in the blockbuster 1997 movie, was also present at the gala night. In the same event, DiCaprio also announced an auction for a dinner date with him and Winslet, which will happen either in October or November later this year.

The proceeds of the auction will be used for the various projects of DiCaprio's eponymous foundation and for financing Winslet's chosen GoFundMe beneficiary, a young mother suffering from cancer.

DiCaprio and Winslet formed their friendship while filming "Titanic." Since the release of the movie, which holds the distinction of being the second highest-grossing movie of all time with its $2.68 billion global earnings, the friendship of the two has become stronger over the years.

While part of "Titanic's" success can be attributed to the whirlwind romance of DiCaprio and Winslet's characters in the James Cameron-directed movie, the two actors' on-screen romance never translated into real life. In fact, according to Winslet in a previous interview, one of the reasons why her friendship with DiCaprio has remained strong over the years is because there has never been a romantic connection between them.

DiCaprio has remained single for years after going out with several Victoria Secret models, while Winslet is currently married to Ned Rocknroll after her divorce with Sam Mendes, who directed her reunion movie with DiCaprio in 2008, "Revolutionary Road."