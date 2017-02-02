LG G6 Highly Tipped for Release at MWC, Barcelona Next Month

Reuters

With the simple invite that LG sent out for the event it will host during next month's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, a lot of industry people have ruled out the coming of the awaited LG G6 at the aforementioned event.

At first glance, not much can be discerned from the simple save the date invite as it only notes the time and place of the press conference. The card does not even have a rundown of things to expect from the briefing, nor does it seem to give a clue whatsoever. Nonetheless, devoted tech buffs were quick to spot a cleverly put indication that the South Korean firm will be introducing its newest smartphone. The invite is framed in an 18:9 aspect ratio — the very same measurements that the LG G6 has been long rumored to come with. The size is significant given that it is a departure from the company's usual 16:9 one.

Backing this claim is a YouTube video from LG informing that the group's next flagship will be introduced next month. And while the clip yet again does not name-drop the LG G6, it only makes sense that the teaser is referring to the upcoming top-shelf smartphone. Its predecessor, the LG G5, was launched February 2015 and hit the market in April of that year. The same happened with the LG G4, which also hit the shelves in April.

In terms of specs, the G6 is tipped to be a sleeker version of its former incantations despite its extra-wide screen. An unnamed tipster of local Koran site ChosunBiz shared that LG has chosen to use tempered glass for the smartphone's rear side. This addresses the bad feedback for the G5's aluminum body. Other key features that can be expected include waterproofing, although not much has been said about the tech used on the phone as well as interchangeable modules.

This year, the Mobile World Congress will run from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. For more information regarding the event, head here.