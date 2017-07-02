LG G6 Mini Release Date, Specs: Device in the Works? Official Name and Features Leaked

(Photo: LG)A promotional image for LG G6

LG is reportedly working on a miniature version of its flagship LG G6. However, the name of the device is something users might not expect.

According to well-known tech insider Evan Blass, the LG G6 mini will actually be called the LG Q6 and that it has already been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Blass said the LG Q6 goes by the model number M700 and will come with a 5.4-inch display, significantly smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the LG G6.

Despite this, the mini LG G6 will still come with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which means the LG Q6 will still boast the same tall display that the flagship has, which is deemed one of the most defining features of the device.

The aspect ratio allowed users to divide the screen into two perfect squares, where they can efficiently run an app on each, making for a smooth and hassle-free multitasking experience.

Despite being a mini LG G6, the LG Q6 is looking to keep that lauded feature of its big brother with its aspect ratio reportedly below 80 percent. For comparison, the LG G6 had 78.6 screen to body ratio.

Apart from the display size, making the LG Q6 a mini LG G6 is the 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The standard flagship has 4 GB.

On the camera department, the LG Q6 will only get a single camera with 13 MP unlike the LG G6, which came with a dual camera setup consisting of a standard lens and a wide-angle lens.

There is no word on the processor that will be powering this mini LG G6. The flagship is powered by the last-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor instead of the latest, Snapdragon 835.

It is unclear if LG is putting the same processor under the hood on the LG Q6 or is opting for a lower-tier version to keep the cost low.