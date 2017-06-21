LG G6 Plus Release Date, Specs Rumors: Hardware Update Comes With 128 GB Storage, More Color Options, and Qi Charging

LG has recently announced an updated version of the LG G6, the LG G6 Plus, with several added features and specifications improvements.

REUTERS/Eric GaillardA man shows a new LG G6 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

However, the LG G6 Plus is not a major takeaway from how its predecessor, the LG G6, was built. The South Korean electronics manufacturer bumped up the storage capacity, added more color options, and included Qi Charging support. The LG G6 and LG G6 Plus sport similar highlighted features such as the selling point screen-to-body ratio of 18:9.

It is important to note, though, that the following hardware and specs updates are currently available only in LG's homeland, South Korea.

The LG G6, which was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February, was only offered with variants of 32 GB and 64 GB for internal storage. With the newest update, buyers can get a device with 128 GB of storage out of the box.

To match the hefty 128 GB internal memory, the LG G6 Plus also sports 6 GB random access memory, an ample update from the 4 GB memory found on the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

LG has also introduced Optical Astro Black, Optical Terra Gold and Optical Marine Blue to the array of color options for the LG G6 Plus. More interestingly, Android Authority reported that when light hits the updated device at a certain angle, it shows a different shade of its normal hue.

Meanwhile, the earlier LG G6 model also got new color options, such as Terra Gold and Marine Blue. Without the "optical" in its name, it presumably does not sport the color-changing feature.

The LG G6 Plus also supports the Qi Charging function. It is important to note that this wireless charging feature has already been available to the LG G6 models sold in the United States since day 1 but the Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio feature is lacking.

In South Korea, when the LG G6 was first released, they did not have the Qi charging feature but was equipped with the superior audio specifications. With the release of the LG G6 Plus, South Korea gets both features on one device.

As of now, there are no announcements yet whether the LG G6 Plus will arrive in the U.S. market or other regions.