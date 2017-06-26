LG G6 vs LG G6 Plus Specs Review: Devices Differ in Terms of Storage Space, Audio

LG is taking some notes from leading tech giants in the smartphone industry, with the addition of a Plus version of its flagship phone. And as one would expect, it comes with more enhancements.

LG official website The LG G6 comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor.

The LG G6 Plus is an upgraded version of the existing LG G6. But how different is it from the original model?

The iPhone and Samsung Plus versions of their devices may be significantly larger than their standard units, LG, however, have opted to stray from this idea. Both versions of the G6 will reportedly feature the same 5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31-inch body with the same 5.7-inch display.

Reports say the G6 Plus, like the G6, will come with a Snapdragon 821 processor. While its original has a 4 GB RAM, the upcoming smartphone will have a 6 GB RAM. They will also differ in terms of storage capacity as well as its audio feature.

The upcoming device will have a larger capacity than the 32 GB G6. It will come with 128 GB of space. Meanwhile, its audio will be a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is quite the improvement from the Hi-Fi audio recorder of the current model. However, other versions of the G6, in Korea in particular, already support that same audio feature. LG intends to make the upgrade known to the market. To further highlight this endeavor, the company will add B&O Play earphones to the G6 Plus package. It will reportedly emphasize the high-resolution audio of the device.

The company has not confirmed the latest allegations; hence, tech enthusiasts should treat the reports with a grain of salt.

The LG G6 is currently available for $699.99. It was launched in April 2017.