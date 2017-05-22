LG G7 Release Date, Specs News: Upgraded Features for the LG G6 Successor

Following the success of the LG G6, consumers are already looking forward to the release of the LG G7. The successor of LG G6 is reported to not have any major changes, but it will have some upgrades.

LG Electronics A promotional photo of the LG G6 smartphone.

LG's G devices have remained similar to one another in relation to design; so, it's expected for the LG G7 to still have a tall, bulky design rather than a small, slim one. When it comes to the body and the display of the phone, the G7 will still remain metallic with a glass front. The smartphone is also expected to be available in several colors like black, white and silver, just like previous devices in the LG G lineup.

When it comes to the size, the G7 is expected to come out with two variants with the bigger model called G7 Plus. Reports have come out that the G7 will have a smaller display compared to the G6's 5.7-inch display. Meanwhile, the LG G7 Plus is expected to have a bigger screen that is close to 6 inches. Consumers would also like to see for LG to jump on the curved screen trend, as it looks more attractive.

Other upgrades the device is expected to have are dual cameras found on the front and the back of the device and a faster processor. The LG G6 came out with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor, although there is now a faster chip in the market, Snapdragon 835, which is used by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The LG G7 is expected to come out with the upcoming Snapdragon 845, which will provide more power and longer battery life for the device.

The LG G7 has no official announcement yet, but it is expected to come out at the Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25, 2018. It is also expected to cost around $700.