Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus News: Singer Breaks Down After Live Performance of 'Malibu'

After years of bonding over films, heartbreak, drama, a failed engagement, an album that followed and finally getting back together, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are back at it again and this time, the couple looks like they're out to prove to everyone that there's such a thing as forever.

During Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, Cyrus performed her powerful and emotional new single titled "Malibu." She performed it live and the sheer emotions that came with the performance had the pop artist breaking down in tears, especially since it was partly inspired by the recent development of her relationship with Hemsworth.

In an interview with Billboard, Cyrus answered some of the questions about her new single including what she would do if people think of the song as sentimental for her genre.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" said Cyrus.

When asked about what happened during the time she and Hemsworth were apart, Cyrus said in previous interviews that she hadn't been able to think about it because of the work she needed to get done. As to what had to happen to get the relationship back, Cyrus generously shared what she thought of the events that unfolded.

"Yeah, but also 'cause I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other," she explained.

After all the hardships and struggles they've had to face, Cyrus certainly looks like she's come a long way since their break. Now that Hemsworth is back beside her, supporting her backstage, Cyrus is once again ready to conquer the world of pop music. As to whether or not there's a wedding being planned, fans will have to wait for a little while longer.