Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole Baby: What Other Name Did Liam Want to Call Bear Payne?

Former "One Direction" singer Liam Payne is adjusting well to his new role as a father. His girlfriend Cheryl Cole just gave birth to a healthy baby boy — the first child of the couple — last March. Payne recently spoke to a local radio station about how they settled on the name "Bear" for their firstborn.

Payne talked with the hosts of UK-based radio station Kiss FM on Wednesday, May 17, about being a new dad, among other topics. In the course of the interview, the "One Direction" member revealed why they named their baby boy "Bear."

As Liam Payne shared it, the new mother and pop star Cheryl Cole wanted their baby's name to leave an impression everywhere he goes. Cheryl "wanted a very interesting name, when he leaves a room people wouldn't forget it," Payne told Kiss FM, as quoted by the Belfast Telegraph.

Payne revealed that he actually thought of an alternative name for "Bear." "I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank—Arthur Payne," he said, describing how he thinks that the name sounded tough. "I don't think Bear is either, though," Payne allowed.

Liam also talked about how he struggled to juggle being a new dad and his new solo career. When not seeing to Bear's needs, Payne is hard at work promoting "Strip that Down," his new single which rolls out today, Friday, May 19. On top of that, he is also preparing to do a solo tour for the new album as well.

Payne told the audience how Cole is handling their busy schedules. "She knows that I'm going on tour, so obviously she's got a lot to deal with. Which is hard," Payne said. The couple did talk about getting a nanny for their baby so that they can focus more on their work, but Cole is having none of it. "She's doing everything. She's really pushing herself with it, bless her," Payne added about Cole.