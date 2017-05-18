'Life of Kylie' News, Air Date: Reality Series Shows Kylie Jenner's Other Side, Premieres July 6

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, is getting her own reality series. And while the 19-year-old beauty entrepreneur is featured in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," it never really showed the real her.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokKylie Jenner has a new reality series called 'Life of Kylie.'

Last week, E! Entertainment released the first look teaser at the new reality show titled "Life of Kylie." It was brief, only lasting 30 seconds, but it definitely gave fans a glimpse of what the series has to offer.

Recently, the official trailer for the series was released online. And while it does not feature appearances from her family, it does show a lot of footage involving Jenner and her friends. The commentary reveals how Jenner feels about fame and her image, saying that she feels "constantly pressured" to maintain a certain look.

Jenner also recalls her childhood, which was far from normal, having joined "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" at the tender age of nine. "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you," she says. "But, they don't."

The young celebrity points out that the general public "have a lot of misconceptions" of who Jenner really is, and "Life of Kylie" aims to change that. She previews that there are two sides to her: an image she tries to keep up and her true self.

The trailer also features footage from when she agreed to become someone's prom date, a particular piece of news that captured entertanment headlines. In the end, Jenner acknowledges that she is "not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle" and that she "can't do this forever."

Jenner's sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, recently made an appearance at the NBCUniversal Upfront and talked about "Life of Kylie." They pointed out that they do not really know how their sister spends her days, so they will join everyone else as viewers. Kim teased that fans will get a front row seat to their little sister's life, including her dating and work lives. The mother of two had nothing but praise for Jenner when it comes to Kylie Cosmetics, saying the beauty mogul puts her everything into her business.

"I had no idea how hard it really was," Kim told E! News, recounting the time she did a collaboration with Jenner for a lip kit.

"Life of Kylie" premieres Thursday, July 6 at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Watch the trailer below: