Lil Wayne Latest News: Rapper Gets Hospitalized After a Series of Seizures

Lil Wayne had to cancel his show last Sunday night after he was taken to a hospital following a series of seizures. Now, it has been revealed that the rapper is doing fine, courtesy of his own daughter, Reginae Carter.

On Monday, Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's daughter, took to Twitter to post an update regarding her father's condition, and thankfully, she had revealed some positive news. "My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concerns. You guys are amazing," the 18-year-old said. She also advised her father's fans not to believe everything they hear.

News of the rapper's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ. The singer was supposedly found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago after suffering a seizure. Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was immediately taken to Northwestern Memorial where he reportedly suffered another seizure. And while his management team tried to have the rapper discharged in the afternoon, doctors advised against it. Lil Wayne has been struggling with epilepsy for quite some time now. He was also advised not to fly as there had been cases where he suffered seizures while on board an airplane before.

Lil Wayne was set to perform at the Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas along with Rae Sremmurd, whom he has been touring with. The Las Vegas nightclub immediately announced the cancellation of Lil Wayne's concert via social media.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance tonight at Drai's Nightclub located at the Cromwell Hotel. In lieu of his absence T.I. will be performing in his place alongside DJ Franzen for another installment of Sundrais," the management said in a statement.

This is isn't the first time the rapper had suffered seizures. In fact, back in 2012, Lil Wayne himself had admitted that he was prone to seizures.