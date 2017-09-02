Lily Collins and Nicholas Hoult to Star in Biopic About J.R.R. Tolkien

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The actress was in Italy to promote her new film "To The Bone."

A J.R.R. Tolkien biopic titled "Tolkien" is in the works, and British-American actress Lily Collins is reportedly going to play a role in the film.

Collins is set to play the role of Edith Bratt, the author's great love, who also became his wife. She is said to have inspired the elven princesses, like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar in "Lord of the Rings."

She recently took to Twitter to share her excitement about the project, saying: "As a lifelong fan of Tolkien's magic, I can't wait to start this epic adventure."

The actress will also be joining actor Nicholas Hoult, who is set to play the author himself. His casting was announced a couple of months ago.

Collins previously appeared as Snow White in "Mirror, Mirror" and in the recent Netflix film "Okja."

Hoult, on the other hand, starred in "Warm Bodies" and "X‑Men: Apocalypse."

Written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, the biopic follows the young Tolkien as he finds friendship, creative inspiration, and love in his "fellowship" of outcasts. When World War I comes and engulfs his life, and threatens to destroy the bond he has with his friends, the novelist begins to question the true purpose and meaning of his art. Despite this, he finds a way to incorporate the horrific events of the war into his works.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tolkien took inspiration from his experiences as he made his famous novels, like "The Hobbit" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Just like in the epic adventures of the hobbits Frodo, Pippin, Samwise, and Merry, the young Tolkien also had his own group of best friends, such as Geoffrey Bache Smith, Rob Gilson, and Christopher Wiseman, when he attended King Edward's School.

Award-winning actor Anthony Boyle, who is known for his role Scorpius Malfoy in the British play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,"has also been cast in the film, but his role is yet to be revealed.