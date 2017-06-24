'Little Women: LA' Season 6 News: Matt and Briana Headed for Divorce? Terra Slams Cristy, Heartbroken Over Cheating Scandal

The next episode of "Little Women: LA" season 6 titled "Crazy in Love" will see a relationship and a friendship crumble.

(Photo: Lifetime)A promotional image for "Little Women: LA."

For starters, Briana discovered in the previous episode that her husband Matt cheated on her. He has been texting another woman and at one point got intimate with her.

She confronted him about it and admitted that he and the mystery woman kissed, enraging Briana who, in turn, threatened to divorce him.

Whether she will push through the split or not, fans will learn in "Little Women: LA" season 6, episode 19. The synopsis teases that Briana is "at a crossroads in her marriage."

Matt is not as apologetic as one would expect with cast member Jasmine seething in the previous "Little Women: LA" season 6 episode about how he would put this on Briana.

"Briana keeps questioning Matt. And instead of him calming her down and talking to her like a husband should be he's turning it around on her, making it her fault, and it's the sickest thing ever," she said during the camera confessional.

In "Little Women: LA" season 6, episode 19, the fate of Briana and Matt's marriage might be sealed although fans should not count on them calling it quits just yet.

The next "Little Women: LA" season 6 episode will also see a ladies night organized by Elena Gant take a turn for the worse when Terra starts a fight with her and Christy.

In a post on People Magazine, Terra went so far as to say that she will never be capable of being friends with Christy. She wrote:

"We have been through the merry-go-round of Christy and I no longer being friends, and yet the girls still think there's hope. If the girls can't just accept that we will never be friends, they are going to continually tire us all out. Why can't I protest something I feel strongly about? Everyone is so used to getting stepped on and I'm not about to give in to that."

She also wrote about Matt's cheating scandal and how Briana deserves so much better. "It's disgusting that this version of a man is what Briana is settling for," she wrote.

"Little Women: LA" season 6, episode 19, "Crazy in Love," airs Wednesday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.