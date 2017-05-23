Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool Will Reportedly Offer £12 Million for Leicester City's Demarai Gray

Liverpool are finally back in the top four, thanks to all the team members' hard work this season, but Jürgen Klopp is not going to stop until they win that elusive Premier League title.

The club's pedal-to-the-metal style of football is very entertaining, but they can't possibly keep pace with the frontrunners in the league if they don't add more players to the squad. Their squad lacks depth right now and that can become a problem with all the extra games they have to play in Europe next year.

Liverpool will have to sign a lot of players this summer and it looks like they may have already found a potential target.

According to the Mirror, Klopp is already addressing this problem and they are reportedly "closing in on a £12 million deal" for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

"Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of landing the 20-year-old and will make an offer to trigger his release clause when the transfer window opens in July," the Mirror's Tom Hopkinson said in his report.

Apparently, Gray is frustrated because of the lack of first-team opportunities with Leicester City. Well, he probably won't get to start much with Liverpool either.

Of course, a lot of people will probably wonder why Liverpool want to spend that much money for a player who is relatively unproven at the top-flight level. But the winger also has supporters who believe that he can do well if he leaves Leicester City.

"Just one goal and only three assists in nine Premier League starts for Leicester this season are far from inspiring, but given his young age and undeniable talent, Gray would be a bargain signing for Liverpool and could prove to be a long-term success at the Merseyside outfit," HITC's Subhankar Mondal said in his report.

Gray can be an interesting signing this summer if Klopp really goes after him.