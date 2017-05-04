Logitech Slim Folio Release Date, Specs, Price News: Keyboard Case for iPad Comes With Four-Year Battery Life

Logitech has introduced the Slim Folio, a keyboard case for the fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad that delivers a laptop-like typing experience. What sets it apart from the competition is that it has a four-year battery life.

LogitechA promotional image for the Logitech Slim Folio keyboard case for the fifth-generation iPad.

This impressive feat is accomplished through the use of replaceable coin cell batteries which is mated to a smart power management system. According to the company, even with up to two hours of daily use, the batteries won't run out until after a couple of years.

Logitech's new keyboard case is also a good option due to its sleek and lightweight design. It is 188 mm tall, 248 mm wide, 20 mm thin and weighs 1.54 pounds. It envelops the Apple tablet so that its front and back is protected from scratches, bumps and spills. With the Slim Folio attached, users of the newest iPad can accomplish productivity tasks from anywhere — even on one's lap — at any given time.

When it comes to typing, the Logitech Slim Folio's keyboard comes with a 1.5 mm key travel. It has a similar layout to that of a laptop keyboard, with well-spaced keys and shortcuts for easy access to certain settings. The keyboard is also durable as it can withstand up to five million strokes in its lifetime.

To further extend battery life, the Logitech Slim Folio comes with a magnetic case closure with an auto on-off function. This means that the iPad is turned on every time the keyboard case is opened, and goes to sleep when the folio is closed.

The keyboard case connects to the tablet via Bluetooth connectivity. The connection is stable and reliable, so users can enjoy a seamless typing experience. It also only takes about a minute to pair the two devices.

The Logitech Slim Folio keyboard case is now available to pre-order for $99.99. There's no word yet on the exact release date.