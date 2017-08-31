'Longmire' Season 6 Rumors: Netflix Orginal Series' Final Season to Arrive in October?

Facebook/Longmire Shown is Lou Diamond Philips as Henry Standing Bear in "Longmire."

After "Longmire" season 6 failed to make it to the list of the streaming service provider's returning shows this September, it is now speculated that it will arrive in October instead.

While many fans of "Longmire" are saddened by the fact that its upcoming season 6 will be its last, they have become disappointed even more after it failed to appear on the list of Netflix's returning shows this September. However, avid fans of the series may not wait that long before its sixth and final season arrives as it is speculated that "Longmire" season 6 will arrive in October.

Even before the list of Netflix's returning shows this September was revealed, there were already rumors claiming that "Longmire" season 6 may arrive later than the usual release of its latest season. Allegedly, as the season 5 DVD of "Longmire" will be released later next month, it is believed that people behind the series want the fans, especially those who missed season 5, to catch up first before releasing its upcoming season.

Apart from giving the fans a chance to catch up on the episodes they missed last season, it is also suspected that the delay in the release of "Longmire" season 6 is also a strategy to build up the anticipation. With the upcoming season being its last, there is no denying that fans are already speculating what possibly can happen. The more they are delaying the release of "Longmire" season 6, the more fans anticipate and talk about "Longmire" season 6, indeed.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Lou Diamond Phillips has recently revealed on his Twitter account that his Henry Standing Bear character will be sharing the screen a lot with Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez) and Mathias (Zahn McClarnon) throughout the season.

While Phillips did not reveal why, it is speculated that it has something to do with his legal history as Hector that will tie his character to Mathias while his dealing with Malachi Strand (Graham Greene) in the previous season will connect him more to Jacob Nighthorse.