'Longmire' Season 6 Spoilers: Familiar Face Returning, Boxing Match Revealed

"Longmire" season 6 will see the return of Barry Sloane as Zachary, who was last seen at the end of the fourth season of the hit modern Western crime drama.

Cast member Adam Bartley broke the news about Sloane's comeback on Twitter by posting a photo of himself and his co-star from the set of "Longmire" season 6.

Bartley stated that the series just cannot end without Zachary showing up at some point. As fans know, "Longmire" season 6 will mark the show's last.

Sloane debuted as Zachary in the fourth season. He was Walt's (Robert Taylor) deputy until he was sacked for poorly handling the issue with Monte (Stephen Louis Grush), who was up for the same deputy position. Zachary is also a good friend of Bartley's character and Sloane appearing in "Longmire" season 6 would likely mean more bromance between The Ferg and Zachary. Replying to Bartley with regard to his "Longmire" season 6 appearance, Sloane tweeted "Great to be back man!! Always a pleasure." Sloane, who is also known for starring in the hit ABC series, "Revenge" with Emily VanCamp, starred in the History television drama "Six" after he left "Longmire." Apart from Sloane, Peter Stormare will also be part of "Longmire" season 6. He will reprise his role as Chance Gilbert in the show's final season. Katee Sackhoff, who stars in the series as Vic, shared on Twitter a photo of hers with Stormare, who currently stars in the Starz series "American Gods," from the set.

Bartley has also been sharing behind the scenes photos from the set. In a new one, he teases another "fight night," which means that fans will be treated to another boxing scene in "Longmire" season 6.

He also posted a photo of himself in costume as he is "soaking in" his final six weeks as an Absaroka Deputy.

"Longmire" season 6 will premiere later this year on Netflix.