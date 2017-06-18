Lorde 2017 Album News: 'Melodrama' Leaked a Day Ahead of Official Release; U.K. Tour Details Revealed

Lorde's second album, "Melodrama," has been illegally leaked on file-sharing websites, one day before its official release.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriLorde performing at "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival"

On Thursday, the 20-year-old singer's album appeared on multiple torrent and streaming download sites. A total of 11 tracks were released ahead of its official release on June 16. The leak was a huge blow for the Kiwi songstress, who has been working hard to keep her 2017 album a secret.

It was reported that she only played the album for select individuals, including her production team, family and a few fans during listening parties. She also posted several images of her fans at the event and wrote in the caption: "Played 50 special people the album tonight in nyc. so much loooove."

Lorde added, "Cannot describe to you how it felt to be playing an album for you and to hear your stories again. two days people #JUNE16." The pop star's Universal Music label has declined to release a statement on the matter. Lorde has not yet reacted to the leak on social media as well.

Now that her much-anticipated album is now out, Lorde is scheduled to have a U.K. tour this coming fall. The young songstress will be performing at O2 Apollo, Manchester on Sept. 26; Alexandra Palace, London on Sept. 27; Brighton Centre, Brighton on Sept. 30; O2 Academy, Birmingham on Oct. 1; and O2 Academy, Glasgow on Oct. 2.

Lorde will be supported by rising artist Khalid during her concerts in the U.K. and other parts of Europe. Fans can now get their tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

The "Royals" singer released her last album, "Pure Heroine," in 2013. When asked about her future career plans, Lorde said a world tour is on the table but nothing is finalized yet. After that, she will return to New Zealand to focus on writing more records. "It's cool to have gone all over the world and to know that's where I want to be," she said (via NME).