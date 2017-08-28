Louisiana Judge Dismisses Sofia Vergara and Ex's Frozen Embryo Case

(Photo: Reuters/File) Actress Sofia Vergara, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013.

Sofia Vergara recently won her frozen embryo battle with her ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb.

Court documents obtained by TMZ confirm that a Louisiana federal judge granted Vergara's motion to dismiss the case filed against her by Loeb for lack of personal jurisdiction. The judge also pointed out that neither parent had ties to the state because the embryos were conceived in California. It was also noted that Loeb likely filed the case in Louisiana due to its favorable legislation that protects the rights of unborn children.

As reports note, Loeb is seeking to obtain full custody of the two frozen embryos he made with Vergara when they were still engaged in 2013. They both signed a contract at the ART Reproductive Center in Beverly Hills, which stated that no unilateral action for the pair of embryos can be taken.

Loeb initially tried to obtain the embryos by filing a case but it was dismissed in December last year. He then followed up with the Louisiana right-to-live lawsuit in the same month. He sought custody of the eggs, which he named Isabelle and Emma, so he could have a surrogate carry them in her womb.

In February, Vergara filed a request in California asking for declaratory relief and a permanent injunction that blocks Loeb from obtaining the embryos without a written consent from her.

Vergara is a mother to an adult son, Manolo, from a previous relationship. She tied the knot with "Magic Mike" star Joe Manganiello in November 2015. The Colombian actress is best known for her role as Gloria in the hit ABC comedy, "Modern Family." Loeb, on the other hand, continues to work as an actor. He has four new films lined up for 2017 and 2018.