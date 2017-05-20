'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' News: Cast Gives Back to Local Graduates; Bambi's Reaction over Scrappy's Bachelor Bash

The cast of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" helped a batch of graduating students at a local high school by paying off their ceremonial fees. Meanwhile, Bambi could not care less over Scrappy's bachelor bash.

Facebook/LoveandHipHopThe cast of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" helps out seniors at a local high school by paying for their graduation fees.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" is VH-1's number 1 cable reality TV show that follows the stories of aspiring artists making it in the industry of hip hop music in Atlanta.

But last Wednesday, the cast took a break from filming to help out a bunch of graduating students at a local high school for their upcoming graduation.

According to reports, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, and Sierra Gates visited Columbia High School in Atlanta to surprise the seniors by paying for their graduation fees. Each senior was given $259 to pay for caps, gowns, and remaining balances from school.

They also awarded 10 seniors with scholarships, helping out students who are less fortunate than others.

Students of Columbia High were not only grateful for receiving donations but they were also excited to meet the cast of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" in person. Rasheeda, Mimi, and Sierra all posted on Instagram how it was a good experience for both them and the students of Columbia High.

Meanwhile, the latest news on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" reveals that Bambi learns of Scrappy's bachelor bash, which she completely brushes off.

In a bonus clip, Tammy informs Bambi of Scrappy's bachelor bash and how he dissed her with a song where he claims that women are unfaithful.

Tammy lets Bambi know that she defended her friend to Scrappy. However, Bambi feels that she is past her relationship with Scrappy and that she does not care about what he says.

To comfort Bambi, Tammy offers to burn their baggage in fire as a sign of closure.

Catch "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" every Monday night at 8 EDT on VH-1.