'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' News: Keyshia Cole Gives Masika Kalysha Advice in Episode 5

Masika Kalysha seeks Keyshia Cole's advice about a mutual friend on the upcoming episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4.

Titled "Spirit Animal," tonight's episode will see chaos erupt while Safaree Samuels and Chanel West Coast film their new music video. A violent encounter involving Zell Swag ensues when Misster Ray tries to make peace with Masika. Keyshia finds herself caught between a marital conflict, while a betrayed Teairra Mari confronts Nia, Moniece Slaughter and Cisco Rosado.

The latest sneak peek shows Masika and Nia speaking to Keyshia about one of their mutual friends. Masika needs answers and she turns to Keyshia because she is the only one who knows Zell very well. Keyshia advices Masika to work out her issues with Zell before the problem gets worse.

Masika also opens up about Cisco's idea about a detox center. While Keyshia thinks it is a petty subject, she is still willing to listen about what Masika has to say. Nia then asks Keyshia about her thoughts on Teairra and her alleged alcoholism. Keyshia stresses that addiction is a serious problem, but reveals she is not too comfortable speaking about the matter since Teairra is not around to defend herself. Keyshia tells Nia she should speak with Teairra first and just be there for her as a friend.

In the previous episode, Masika invited Zell to the launch of her new beauty line after they had a fight about Alexis. Zell tried to explain to Masika that he had a long conversation with her rival but before he could even clear things up, Masika became infuriated when she heard Alexis' name. The duo threw insults at each other, which ended up with Masika leaving the building.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.