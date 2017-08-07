'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' News: Teairra's 'New Bae' Comes In

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" couples are under scrutiny this new season, as Teairra learns this week. She and her new man set up to meet some of her friends, getting some mixed reviews in the process.

VH1 official website Teairra introduces her new partner to the rest of the girls on "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" Monday.

The preview teasers for the next installment of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" are up, and the spotlight is on Teairra's new beau as evident by the new episode's title. "New Bae" comes up as season 4 of the reality show hits its stride in its third episode coming this Monday, Aug. 7, on VH1.

Cisco Rosado is the focus of Teairra's friends as the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" takes him to meet up with the girls, and although the reception has not exactly been welcoming, the impression he leaves is not entirely bad, either.

"Teairra's new man clashes with her social circle," as the summary supplied by VH1 hinted. Nia, in particular, has some questions that she likes to ask of Teairra's new man.

Nia asks Teairra's boyfriends up front. "I don't know if you know about her past issues... Are you helping her with that?" she quizzes Cisco, referring to Teairra's bad habits when it comes to alcohol and her other vices.

In any case, all talks of rehab for Teairra broke down into an argument between her and her friends. While Cisco does give a brief response that he thinks his girl is doing better, Nia and the rest seems unconvinced, and they did not bother to hide their doubt.

In the end, though, her new man decides to wrap things up for the night. "Go back in there, or you come with me?" Cisco asks her girlfriend after that hectic meeting with the girls. The couple seems to be happy to leave her friends to their talk, as the two walks away arm in arm. Cisco even had to catch Teairra from tripping on her heels at one point.

The video below shows a preview of the new episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood," airing this Monday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.