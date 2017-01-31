'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Spoilers, News: Love Triangle to End with Peter and Amina's Divorce?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

VH1

The latest installment of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 7 centered on mending broken relationships but as the episode went on, both the cast members and viewers realized that the task is easier said than done. The theme of forgiveness and closure seemingly continues next week as the long-standing love triangle between Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace takes center stage.

In the recently aired episode titled "Cancun," Peter decided to end the feud between DJ Self and Cisco Rosado to restore order within the Creep Squad while Papoose and Remy Ma dealt with their feelings over the latter's miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Kimbella Vanderhee, Yandy Smith-Harris and Bianca Bonnie got into intense fights over perceived work ethics.

Kimbella had argued with Yandy after she was seen working with Bianca instead of Juelz Santana. Later on, Yandy also picked a fight with Bianca when she decided to party rather than work. The first argument ended with Kimbella walking away but, in a surprising turn of events, the latter ended in a heart-to-heart conversation with Yandy expressing her appreciation for everything that Bianca has done for her.

Reconciliation was also on the board for Mariahlynn and Bianca who made up after fighting over Sky.

Unfortunately, Juju's book will cause more problems in the next installment as Yandy was seen becoming upset about having been featured in a chapter.

Episode 13 will also focus on Peter and Amina as they discuss the future of their relationship.

In a sneak peek released by VH1, Amina and her daughters, Cori and Bronx, visit New York and Peter is thrilled with finally introducing their newborn to the rest of the Pankey family. He also decides to have an earnest conversation with Amina regarding their separation.

For Peter, it seems that Amina moving to Los Angeles signaled the end of their relationship. Amina, on the other hand, admits that she still has feelings for Peter but had to move away from all of the drama. She is also disappointed that Peter did not fight for her to stay in New York.

While Peter says that he misses Amina and their kids, he is ready to end their relationship and asks for a divorce. Since their separation, Peter had resumed his relationship with Tara, which led to a tense love triangle. Peter is determined to have closure and Amina seemingly agrees despite lingering feelings for her estranged husband.

"Peter and I have been in a bad place for a very long time now. I might not want this relationship to be over and I'd be lying to myself if I said I still didn't love him anymore ... But, I'm strong enough to know that what my heart wants may not be best for me and my daughters," she says.

Season 7 of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.