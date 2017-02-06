Loving the Church When Its Members Betray You

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

I remember the first time I heard a pastor lie to a congregation. Or, rather, I remember the first time I knew he was lying. I felt nauseous inside. As I watched him wield his rhetorical savvy and passionate persona, smiling widely at his people, I remember wanting to stand up and walk out.

But I also remember my own response being far from Christ-like. I remember fostering a deep and abiding anger in my heart, looking for ways to criticize and attack him.

But this experience in the church hasn't been isolated.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/should-we-love-a-faithless-church-part-1-173795/

