'Luke Cage' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Luke Lives Among the Crowd as a Public Superhero

The sophomore season of "Luke Cage" is set to dig deeper into the life of a public hero. This was revealed by Luke Cage himself, actor Mike Colter.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCagePromotional image for "Luke Cage."

Luke Cage was first introduced in "Jessica Jones." Following his stint on the show, he got his own solo series. The transition from his first appearance in "Jessica Jones" to the debut season of "Luke Cage" was a roller coaster ride of many sorts, considering how he went from being a convict on the run to being a shadowy street vigilante, and to finally being called "The Hero of Harlem."

Towards the end of "Luke Cage" season 1, the series took a major turn once again as the public hero ended up behind bars as punishment for his previous crimes.

The new teaser for "Luke Cage" season 2 that was released during "The Defenders" team-up event revealed that as the new season premieres, fans will find Luke Cage a free man once again. According to Colter, his character's powers will finally be out in the open in the upcoming season, making his life so much different from when he was still a mysterious street vigilante.

"It's something that we'll explore in the 'Defenders' and hopefully in season 2 of Cage which I start very soon. It's very different. He's out. People know what he looks like. He's not in any kind of disguise. People know where he lives. They know where to find him so it's something he has to deal with. Most superheroes don't have to deal with that and can keep it separate," he said in his appearance at Houston's Comicpalooza.

In season 2, Luke Cage will dwell with the people of Harlem. Although he has bulletproof skin, it will be a lot easier for the villains to break him now that his life is open to the public eye.

Marvel has yet to announce the release date of "Luke Cage" season 2 but it will likely be aired in 2018.