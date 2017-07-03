Luke Skywalker's Iconic Lightsaber Sold at $450,000 to a Famous Company

One of the most iconic weapons in film history has just been sold in an auction at a whopping $450,000. Luke Skywalker's iconic lightsaber has just been bought by a famous company.

Facebook/StarWarsmovies Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a lightsaber from the "The Last Jedi"

The "Star Wars" franchise has garnered not just millions of fans around the world but it became a cultural phenomenon that started a whole new genre. So when Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) original lightsaber from "The Empire Strikes Back" and "A New Hope" went on sale, the blade was reportedly sold at a whopping $450 million. Skywalker's lightsaber has been sold to the Ripley Company that will now take the ownership from producer Gary Kurtz.

Aside from the iconic lightsaber, the Ripley Company has also bought another "Star Wars" memorabilia. As it turns out, it also acquired the 15-foot-version of the series' iconic Millennium Falcon, the vessel that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca famously sailed on throughout the film. The Millennium Falcon is said to have been made by almost a million matchsticks for 16 months by artist Patrick Acton.

According to reports, Edward Meyer, Vice President of Archives and exhibits at Ripley has been looking for "Star Wars" items for a long time. The vice president expressed his delight by saying the two acquired items are indeed one of the most treasured items in the whole franchise.

However, although the lightsaber has been sold at almost half a million dollars, nothing could beat the original R2-D2 unit that was sold in the same auction at almost $3,000,000. The 43-inch tall droid is indeed priceless, as the R2-D2 unit sold is the original model used in all of the films of the orginal trilogy. Unlike the owner of Luke's lightsaber, there was no information revealed who acquired the droid.

Other than the lightsaber, R2-D2 unit, and Millennium Falcon, other items like the original Darth Vader Helmet and shoulder armour went up for sale as well.