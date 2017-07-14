'Luther' Star Idris Elba on Remarrying: 'I Don't Think So'

Facebook/LutherBBC A promo image for "Luther" as the cover photo on the BBC show's official Facebook page.

While Idris Elba is open to having new relationships, "The Dark Tower" star is clearly more reluctant when it comes to the topic of marriage.

Elba breached the topic of dating and re-marriage in his interview with Essence, as he was shooting the August 2017 cover with the magazine. The "Luther" star was sure of his priorities these days, which include raising his two kids and his film projects.

"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so," Elba said. "Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling," he explained.

Despite his on-screen success and status as one of the most marketable men in the industry, Elba could not make good of his opportunities to take on the role of a husband, according to the Daily Mail.

He was first married to Hanne Norgaard in 1999, which did not last long after the couple broke up while she was pregnant with their child. Their daughter, Isan, is now 15 years old.

In what could be a union made on impulse, Elba married Sonya Nicole Hamlin. Unfortunately for the two, their marriage only lasted for a day. They were broken apart by his career, Elba's second wife claimed.

"He was being told it was an important part of his image to be a single sex symbol in Hollywood and being married would damage that," Hamlin said.

"It was very sad. Idris and I were madly in love, but he was getting a lot of flak for being married. Everyone was like, 'Dude, you're the hottest sex symbol!'," she added.

The "Thor: Ragnarok" star recently broke up with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Naiyana Garth, with whom he has a 3-year-old son, Wilson.

She was just the latest in Elba's string of relationships, according to his biographer Nadia Cohen. "People felt that Naiyana had tamed him and that he was ready to settle down finally, but perhaps it's just not to be," Cohen said.

The biography writer added that Elba's status as one of the most sought-after stars in the world did not really mesh with the idea of a committed relationship.