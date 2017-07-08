Lyme Disease Symptoms, Cures, Treatments: Learn More About This Tick-Borne Disease

(Photo: Screen Grab via YouTube/Pet Health Network) Ticks like the one depicted above transmit the deadly Bourbon virus.

The state of North Carolina has recently warned the public against the prevalence of tick bites and Lyme disease. Since Lyme disease can be very serious, a number of people get themselves tested after seeing a tick, even without symptoms.

Lyme disease is brought about by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which is commonly carried by ticks. Early predictions suggest that ticks will be very common this 2017 so parents should go out of their way to protect their children, especially since these small creatures can bite everyone and can cause fatal complications.

Also known as anaplasmosis, Lyme disease manifests itself through several symptoms, which include high fever, fatigue, chills and muscle pain, just like flu. Because its symptoms are almost similar to many other illnesses, it is difficult to confirm if a patient actually has it. One distinct symptom of this disease is a bulls-eye rash, which is not an indicator of other illnesses. However, not all patients with Lyme disease develop this symptom.

One important fact about Lyme disease is that it can also infect pets, especially dogs. If a dog acquires this disease, its owners are likely to get it too.

Some of the ways suggested by experts to avoid Lyme disease is by watching for ticks and getting rid of them. Also, use repellent with 20 to 30 percent DEET. It is also crucial to take a bath after spending time outside so the ticks, which are difficult to see, can be washed off. A tick should be removed using tweezers because getting rid of them using bare hands might cause some of the tick's mouthparts to be embedded in the skin.

The earlier the disease is diagnosed, the better. If there is any suspicion of Lyme disease, it is best to get treatment as soon as possible to avoid complications. Treating Lyme disease requires antibiotics to get rid of the infection.